JM Scindia Inaugurates SATRC-25, Highlights India’s Role in Digital Transformation and Connectivity in South Asia

Today in New Delhi, Minister for Communications Mr Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated the 25th Meeting of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council (SATRC-25), underscoring India’s leadership in telecommunications and digital innovation within South Asia. Addressing representatives from SATRC member countries, he declared, “As India emerges as the Voice of the Global South, the SATRC-25 provides an excellent platform for knowledge-sharing and for addressing emerging regulatory challenges with innovative solutions.” The Minister emphasized the need for “secure, safe, and standard-driven” policies to guide digital infrastructure development across the region.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka joined the gathering, alongside key figures such as Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, Mr. Masanori Kondo, Secretary General of the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), and Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI).

In his keynote, Scindia highlighted India’s achievements in digital infrastructure, including the country’s 1.2 billion telephones and 970 million internet subscribers. He illustrated how India’s digital economy—now accounting for 10% of the national economy compared to just 3.5% a decade ago—continues to grow at a rate 2.8 times faster than the national economy. Scindia projected that the digital economy could reach 20% by 2026-27. Encouraging SATRC nations to cooperate on key issues such as digital inclusivity, sustainable networks, and consumer protection, he envisioned a resilient, digitally connected South Asia.

Scindia also spotlighted the potential of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs), such as satellite and high-altitude platforms, to reach underserved areas. “The evolution of NTNs,” he remarked, “will unlock new opportunities in communication, enabling transformative applications and advancing our journey towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Dr. Chandra Sekhar, the Minister of State for Communications, emphasized India’s commitment to using telecommunications to empower communities and drive digital transformation across the region. He urged regulatory bodies to create policies that balance technological innovation with consumer protection, underscoring the importance of affordability and accessibility for all citizens.

Mr. Masanori Kondo, Secretary General of the APT, opened the event with a call for regional cooperation, stressing that harmonized policies are crucial for fostering a sustainable digital ecosystem and supporting economic growth throughout Asia. He highlighted APT’s commitment to inclusive digital progress across its member states.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti welcomed the assembly, reaffirming India’s dedication to cross-border collaboration aimed at bridging the digital divide and providing equitable access to digital resources. He also noted that India’s experience in digital public infrastructure serves as a model for others in the region.

SATRC Chair Major General (Retd.) Mohammad Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of Bangladesh’s Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, celebrated two decades of SATRC’s accomplishments in regional telecommunications. He stressed the council’s potential to transform lives across South Asia through unified digital advancement and policy development.

The SATRC-25 meeting, organized by the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT) and hosted by TRAI, convenes experts, industry representatives, and international delegates for a three-day forum on regional telecommunication policy. Through November 13, participants will discuss radio frequency coordination, development strategies, regulatory trends, and opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation, with the goal of shaping a resilient and interconnected digital future for South Asia.