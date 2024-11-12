Jogani Reinforcement Wins 'Product of the Year' at World of Concrete 2024

Mumbai-based Jogani Reinforcement has been recognized with the prestigious 'Product of the Year' award at the World of Concrete Show 2024 for its innovative JOGANI Basalt Fiber and Brass Coated Micro Steel Fibers. This accolade highlights the company's dedication to advancing concrete technologies.

During the event, Mahesh Kumar from Jogani Reinforcement stated that innovation is key to developing eco-friendly and sustainable products, particularly as global warming poses significant challenges. The company's efforts reflect a commitment to improving infrastructure using advanced materials.

Jogani's award-winning fibers promise to enhance concrete's strength and durability, offering solutions needed for India's robust infrastructural demands. The event saw participation from over 200 exhibitors, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in the concrete industry, with Jogani's products standing out for their superior performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)