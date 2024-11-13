Starlink's Global Ambitions: A Double-Edged Sword?

Elon Musk's Starlink has ambitions to provide satellite broadband internet in India, but deep associations with US intelligence and military agencies have raised alarms. The Kutniti Foundation terms Starlink as 'a wolf in sheep's clothing,' suggesting its dual-use technology could undermine national interests.

Unlike traditional mobile providers using telecom towers, Starlink's satellite constellation offers global internet access, circumventing geographical boundaries and governance structures. However, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stressed that Starlink must meet security requirements before receiving a service license in India.

Previous controversies include Musk's refusal to enable Starlink's services during the Ukraine war. Kutniti cites Starlink's political ties and military contracts as problematic, labeling it a tool of geopolitical control. Starlink's global reach and potential for high-definition satellite imagery fuel further geopolitical concerns.

