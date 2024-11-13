Left Menu

Starlink's Global Ambitions: A Double-Edged Sword?

The Kutniti Foundation warns against US company Starlink's satellite internet services in India due to its ties with US military and intelligence agencies. Concerns include national security and geopolitical influence. Communications Minister indicates Starlink must comply with security norms before operating in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:41 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink has ambitions to provide satellite broadband internet in India, but deep associations with US intelligence and military agencies have raised alarms. The Kutniti Foundation terms Starlink as 'a wolf in sheep's clothing,' suggesting its dual-use technology could undermine national interests.

Unlike traditional mobile providers using telecom towers, Starlink's satellite constellation offers global internet access, circumventing geographical boundaries and governance structures. However, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stressed that Starlink must meet security requirements before receiving a service license in India.

Previous controversies include Musk's refusal to enable Starlink's services during the Ukraine war. Kutniti cites Starlink's political ties and military contracts as problematic, labeling it a tool of geopolitical control. Starlink's global reach and potential for high-definition satellite imagery fuel further geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

