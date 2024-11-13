Left Menu

Pentagon's Replicator Initiative Expands to Enhance Drone Capabilities

The Pentagon has announced the addition of two new drone types and enhanced networking software to its Replicator initiative, aimed at efficiently deploying thousands of drones by August 2025. This ambitious project seeks to innovate military drone operations, with an annual budget of $500 million.

The Pentagon revealed plans on Wednesday to bolster its Replicator initiative with two new drone models and advanced networking software. This project is set to deliver thousands of drones into military service swiftly.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks disclosed that Anduril Industries' Ghost-X and Performance Drone Works' C-100 UAS are the chosen drones for the Army's Small UAS effort under this initiative. The Replicator strategy, first announced a year ago, aims to deploy large numbers of cost-effective drones by 2025.

A $500 million budget per year is allocated to achieve these goals, establishing a new defense acquisition model which could serve as a prototype for future Pentagon projects. Additionally, Replicator 2 will counter enemy drones. Today's announcements focus on the second tranche of Replicator 1 purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

