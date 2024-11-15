Left Menu

Apple Complies with Russian Demands, Deletes U.S.-funded News App

Apple has removed a U.S.-funded Russian-language news app from its Russian App Store, following a request from state regulator Roskomnadzor. This move is part of Russia's broader crackdown on opposition media and online services post its 2022 Ukraine invasion. Despite the removal, app accessibility via other devices persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple has taken down a Russian-language news app funded by the U.S. from its Russian App Store, complying with an order from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Efforts to reach Apple and Roskomnadzor for comments were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the app remains accessible on mobile devices.

Since President Vladimir Putin assumed office, Russia has intensified its crackdown on opposition media, often branding them as part of a Western information assault following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This news restriction significantly curtails Russian citizens' access to independent sources, and Moscow frequently accuses these outlets of disseminating false information.

Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva from RFE/RL was previously found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military but was released in a prisoner exchange on August 1st. The organization's CEO, Stephen Capus, labeled Kurmasheva's conviction as absurd. Additionally, Apple notified Radio Svoboda that its app would be removed, affecting content from Siberia.Realities and North.Realities projects.

Earlier, Apple also removed 25 virtual private network apps from its Russian App Store, responding to Roskomnadzor's demands amid Moscow's broader strategy against online privacy tools. Furthermore, Apple paused sales in Russia and limited Apple Pay services following the invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

