Apple Complies with Russian Demands, Deletes U.S.-funded News App

Apple has taken down a Russian-language news app funded by the U.S. from its Russian App Store, complying with an order from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Efforts to reach Apple and Roskomnadzor for comments were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the app remains accessible on mobile devices.

Since President Vladimir Putin assumed office, Russia has intensified its crackdown on opposition media, often branding them as part of a Western information assault following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This news restriction significantly curtails Russian citizens' access to independent sources, and Moscow frequently accuses these outlets of disseminating false information.

Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva from RFE/RL was previously found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military but was released in a prisoner exchange on August 1st. The organization's CEO, Stephen Capus, labeled Kurmasheva's conviction as absurd. Additionally, Apple notified Radio Svoboda that its app would be removed, affecting content from Siberia.Realities and North.Realities projects.

Earlier, Apple also removed 25 virtual private network apps from its Russian App Store, responding to Roskomnadzor's demands amid Moscow's broader strategy against online privacy tools. Furthermore, Apple paused sales in Russia and limited Apple Pay services following the invasion of Ukraine.

