European Shares Falter Amid Global Economic Skepticism

European shares declined, influenced by weak earnings reports, concerns about U.S. policy impacts, and rising Treasury yields. The STOXX 600 index fell as economic apprehension spread globally. Additionally, U.S. equities dipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell resisted aggressive interest rate cuts, further pressuring markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a hit on Friday, influenced by disappointing earnings figures and concerns over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's potential policies affecting international economies and businesses. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.8%, hovering just above a three-month low hit earlier this week.

Contributing to the global economic apprehension, U.S. stocks also experienced a downturn after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated there was no imperative to promptly reduce interest rates. This stance led to an increase in U.S. Treasury yields, putting additional pressure on equities. "A week of indecision for stock markets is ending on a weaker note," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

Attention remained on the U.S.-China relations as Trump considered appointing a China hawk for secretary of state, renewing unease in European equities. The pharmaceutical sector fell, impacted by Trump's selection of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a key health role. Furthermore, market sentiment was dampened by downbeat technology earnings and geopolitical energy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

