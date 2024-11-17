Left Menu

Empowering AI Development: India's Pursuit of Fair and Responsible Datasets

Researchers at IIT Jodhpur have crafted a framework to assess datasets on fairness, privacy, and regulatory compliance, particularly tailored for the Indian context. This initiative addresses the biases imparted by Western datasets on AI systems, potentially enhancing the ethical robustness of AI models in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the persistent challenge of bias in AI outputs, researchers from IIT Jodhpur have established a groundbreaking framework to evaluate datasets on 'fairness, privacy, and regulatory' scales, specifically for the Indian context.

Concerns have consistently been raised by AI experts regarding the limitations introduced by Western datasets in developing AI systems for India. Often, these datasets contribute to biases, affecting the systems' effectiveness.

The innovative framework aims to enhance 'responsible AI' by ensuring datasets are diverse and ethically sound, respecting individual privacy and complying with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

