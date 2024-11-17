Empowering AI Development: India's Pursuit of Fair and Responsible Datasets
Researchers at IIT Jodhpur have crafted a framework to assess datasets on fairness, privacy, and regulatory compliance, particularly tailored for the Indian context. This initiative addresses the biases imparted by Western datasets on AI systems, potentially enhancing the ethical robustness of AI models in India.
- Country:
- India
Addressing the persistent challenge of bias in AI outputs, researchers from IIT Jodhpur have established a groundbreaking framework to evaluate datasets on 'fairness, privacy, and regulatory' scales, specifically for the Indian context.
Concerns have consistently been raised by AI experts regarding the limitations introduced by Western datasets in developing AI systems for India. Often, these datasets contribute to biases, affecting the systems' effectiveness.
The innovative framework aims to enhance 'responsible AI' by ensuring datasets are diverse and ethically sound, respecting individual privacy and complying with regulatory standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- Datasets
- Frameworks
- Fairness
- Privacy
- Regulatory
- Indian context
- IIT Jodhpur
- Responsible AI
- Ethics
ALSO READ
Meta Faces $15 Million Fine in South Korea for Privacy Violations
Regulatory Shift Paves Way for Vodafone and Three UK Merger
Safety Concerns Over Compounded Diabetes Drugs Raises Regulatory Eyebrows
Novo Nordisk Battles Risks from Compounded Drug Copies: Urgent Call for Regulatory Action
AI Partnership Revolutionizes Regulatory Processes in Life Sciences