Empowering AI Development: India's Pursuit of Fair and Responsible Datasets

Addressing the persistent challenge of bias in AI outputs, researchers from IIT Jodhpur have established a groundbreaking framework to evaluate datasets on 'fairness, privacy, and regulatory' scales, specifically for the Indian context.

Concerns have consistently been raised by AI experts regarding the limitations introduced by Western datasets in developing AI systems for India. Often, these datasets contribute to biases, affecting the systems' effectiveness.

The innovative framework aims to enhance 'responsible AI' by ensuring datasets are diverse and ethically sound, respecting individual privacy and complying with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)