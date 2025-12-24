Digital Devices Banned: Protecting Parliamentary Privacy

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a directive advising Members of Parliament to avoid using digital devices such as smart spectacles, pens, and watches within the premises of the Parliament complex. The alert follows the increased availability of sophisticated gadgets that can potentially infringe on privacy and breach parliamentary privileges.

A recent bulletin highlighted the proliferation of advanced devices nationwide, including pen cameras and smart watches, warning MPs of their potential misuse. These devices, it noted, could be deployed in a way that compromises the privacy of lawmakers.

Urging caution, the Secretariat requested members to abstain from using any such devices that might jeopardize security, parliamentary privileges, and personal privacy within any part of the Parliament Estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)