Left Menu

Digital Devices Banned: Protecting Parliamentary Privacy

The Lok Sabha Secretariat advises MPs against using digital devices like smart spectacles, pens, and watches within the Parliament complex. This caution aims to prevent privacy invasions and breaches of parliamentary privileges amidst the growing availability of advanced tech gadgets across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:41 IST
Digital Devices Banned: Protecting Parliamentary Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a directive advising Members of Parliament to avoid using digital devices such as smart spectacles, pens, and watches within the premises of the Parliament complex. The alert follows the increased availability of sophisticated gadgets that can potentially infringe on privacy and breach parliamentary privileges.

A recent bulletin highlighted the proliferation of advanced devices nationwide, including pen cameras and smart watches, warning MPs of their potential misuse. These devices, it noted, could be deployed in a way that compromises the privacy of lawmakers.

Urging caution, the Secretariat requested members to abstain from using any such devices that might jeopardize security, parliamentary privileges, and personal privacy within any part of the Parliament Estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025