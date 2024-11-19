Left Menu

Dawn Aerospace's Supersonic Breakthrough: The Future of Rocket-Powered Flight

Dawn Aerospace's rocket-powered Mk-11 Aurora completed its first supersonic flight, reaching Mach 1.1 and 82,500 feet. The aircraft, designed to launch satellites, marks the first supersonic civil flight since Concorde. The company boasts the Aurora's rapid ascent and potential to revolutionize aerospace technology.

Updated: 19-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:59 IST
Dawn Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone with its rocket-powered aircraft, the Mk-11 Aurora, successfully completing its inaugural supersonic flight. The company announced this breakthrough development on Tuesday, highlighting the potential for new advancements in satellite-launching aircraft technology.

The Mk-11 Aurora craft achieved the speed of sound for the first time on November 12, reaching Mach 1.1 and ascending to an altitude of 82,500 feet. This feat, achieved near Mt Cook in New Zealand's South Island, marks a historic moment as it represents the first supersonic flight of a civil aircraft since the era of the Concorde, according to Dawn Aerospace.

Jointly headquartered in the Netherlands and New Zealand, Dawn Aerospace has been rigorously testing its innovative rocket-powered aircraft. The company's CEO, Stefan Powell, emphasized the unprecedented performance that such vehicles can achieve, with plans for the Mk-11 Aurora to reach speeds of Mach 3.5 during ascent and re-entry, all powered by pure rocket propulsion.

