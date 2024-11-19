Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Slide Amid Economic Uncertainty

Chinese stocks hit a two-week low, while Hong Kong shares stabilized as investors keenly awaited updates on economic stimulus from Beijing and U.S. trade policies. Despite losses in the communication services and real estate sectors, Trip.com shares saw significant gains due to a revenue boost.

Updated: 19-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:51 IST
On Tuesday, Chinese stocks fell to a two-week low, casting uncertainty among investors seeking economic direction from key geopolitical players, Beijing and Washington. The Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.39%, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index decreased by 0.42%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index experienced a slight rise of 0.33% as investors adjusted to thinning trading volumes, hoping for clarity regarding Chinese economic policies and the upcoming U.S. administration. Communication services suffered significant losses, affecting major entities like China Unicom and China Telecom.

Despite the downturn in most sectors, Trip.com reported impressive third-quarter revenues, leading its shares to their most substantial daily rise in a month. Around Asia, the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed by 1%, and Japan's Nikkei index increased by 0.65%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

