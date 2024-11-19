Chinese Stocks Slide Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Tuesday, Chinese stocks fell to a two-week low, casting uncertainty among investors seeking economic direction from key geopolitical players, Beijing and Washington. The Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.39%, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index decreased by 0.42%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index experienced a slight rise of 0.33% as investors adjusted to thinning trading volumes, hoping for clarity regarding Chinese economic policies and the upcoming U.S. administration. Communication services suffered significant losses, affecting major entities like China Unicom and China Telecom.

Despite the downturn in most sectors, Trip.com reported impressive third-quarter revenues, leading its shares to their most substantial daily rise in a month. Around Asia, the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed by 1%, and Japan's Nikkei index increased by 0.65%.

