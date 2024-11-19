Accelerating Towards a Greener Future: The Push for Electric Vehicles

The automotive industry must intensify efforts to promote electric cars, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Tarun Kapoor, remarked at the FICCI National Conference on Electric Vehicles. He stressed the need for industry-driven innovation to boost customer engagement and adoption of electric vehicle (EV) models.

Kapoor highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing charging infrastructure, noting that taxation remains a concern. Although specifics on four-wheelers aren't addressed under the PM E-Drive scheme, the government's support for the EV segment continues. The shift from diesel to electric vehicles in pollution-challenged cities is also being prioritized.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, focusing on the Ministry of Heavy Industries' role, underscored efforts to strengthen India's manufacturing and export capabilities in the EV sector, aiming towards net-zero targets by 2070. Research into battery technology and infrastructure development are being actively supported to achieve these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)