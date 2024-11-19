India Partners with SpaceX for Pioneering Satellite Launch

In a strategic move, India turned to SpaceX to deploy its latest communication satellite, the GSAT-N2, from American soil due to its existing launch vehicles' payload restrictions. The satellite, weighing 4,700 kg, required more capacity than ISRO's current fleet can handle.

The GSAT-N2, a high-throughput satellite, promises to enhance broadband and in-flight connectivity nationwide, according to NewSpace India Limited. SpaceX successfully positioned the satellite into its orbit using a Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant technological collaboration.

Former ISRO chairpersons underscored the necessity of employing external means for this mission, given the satellite's heft. While efforts are underway to boost ISRO's launch capacities, the immediate need prompted the reliance on SpaceX's expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)