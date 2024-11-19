TAC Security Targets Global Leadership with Milestone Achievement
TAC Infosec Limited, a cybersecurity firm, has reached a milestone of serving 1,500 clients in 74 countries. The company aims to double its clients by the fiscal year-end and aspires to secure 3,000 clients by March 2025. Their flagship ESOF AppSec solution is central to this success.
TAC Infosec Limited, renowned for its cybersecurity expertise, announced today it has reached a major milestone of serving 1,500 clients across 74 countries.
This achievement reflects the firm's dedication to influencing the global cybersecurity arena, as highlighted by Trishneet Arora, the company's Founder and CEO.
TAC's portfolio boasts collaborations with notable organizations like Autodesk, Salesforce, and Nissan Motors, affirming its capability to cater to diverse industry needs through innovative solutions, particularly its ESOF AppSec SaaS platform.
