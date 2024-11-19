TAC Security Targets Global Leadership with Milestone Achievement

TAC Infosec Limited, renowned for its cybersecurity expertise, announced today it has reached a major milestone of serving 1,500 clients across 74 countries.

This achievement reflects the firm's dedication to influencing the global cybersecurity arena, as highlighted by Trishneet Arora, the company's Founder and CEO.

TAC's portfolio boasts collaborations with notable organizations like Autodesk, Salesforce, and Nissan Motors, affirming its capability to cater to diverse industry needs through innovative solutions, particularly its ESOF AppSec SaaS platform.

