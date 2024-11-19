Aerospace Industry Pushes for European Autonomy Amid Shift in U.S. Leadership

European aerospace and defense firms are calling on governments to enhance the autonomy and collaboration of their industries, especially as the sector braces for a potential second Trump administration in the U.S. This call comes as Trump's previous presidency heightened uncertainty about U.S. commitments to European security amidst ongoing global tensions.

Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, has pointed out the fragmented state of Europe's space sector, urging consolidation to compete globally with giants like Elon Musk's SpaceX. The aerospace industry faces pressure to restructure, with major players like Airbus and Thales Alenia Space discussing potential partnerships to strengthen their market position.

With European defense spending on the rise, the industry grapples with balancing national interests and achieving the scale needed to challenge U.S. companies. As new tariffs loom on the horizon, leaders stress the importance of a clear and united European trade agenda to navigate upcoming economic challenges.

