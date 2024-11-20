Left Menu

Trump's Launch Spectacle: From Supersonic Achievements to Galactic Plans

Dawn Aerospace achieved a supersonic milestone, while President-elect Trump plans to attend a SpaceX launch in Texas, highlighting ties with Elon Musk. Additionally, the discovery of a pterosaur fossil in Germany offers insights into ancient flying reptiles' evolution. SpaceX's sixth Starship test aims to showcase reentry and landing innovations.

Updated: 20-11-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dawn Aerospace's rocket-powered aircraft took a leap into the future, achieving its first supersonic flight. Completing the milestone on Nov. 12, the Mk-11 Aurora exceeded Mach 1.1 and climbed to 82,500 feet, moving the company closer to launching satellites via such aircraft.

In Texas, President-elect Donald Trump is poised to witness another SpaceX rocket launch. The Federal Aviation Administration's flight restrictions hint at Trump's attendance, underscoring his connection with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Trump will be accompanied by his son and Senator Ted Cruz for the launch.

In a fascinating paleontological discovery, scientists in Germany have unveiled the fossil of Skiphosoura bavarica, a pterosaur. This pterosaur, with its distinctive features and history of flight, enriches the comprehension of ancient flying reptiles' evolution.

Latest News

