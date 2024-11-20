North Korean Troops and Arms Support Russia in Ukraine

In a remarkable development, around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk, participating in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This information was revealed by a South Korean lawmaker, who cited the nation's intelligence agency as their source.

According to reports, North Korea has further extended its support by supplying additional weapons for the war, including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers. This adds a complex layer to the dynamics of the conflict.

The South Korean spy agency is currently assessing the situation to determine the number of North Korean casualties and if any troops have surrendered. Information remains inconclusive due to conflicting reports.

