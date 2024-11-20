Revolutionizing TV: PlayboxTV ONE's Entertainment Leap

PlayboxTV has introduced its latest innovation, the PlayboxTV ONE, a sophisticated Android TV box that aims to transform conventional televisions into smart entertainment centers. Priced from Rs. 149, this device promises to elevate viewing experiences across India.

Designed to cater to the evolving demands of content enthusiasts, PlayboxTV ONE provides access to over 30 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, and Zee5, alongside 400+ live TV channels and an extensive collection of games, sports, and podcasts. Current statistics indicate only 182 million of India's 320 million households own televisions, a figure projected to rise to 202 million by 2026, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

PlayboxTV's founder and CEO, Mr. Aamir Mulani, asserts that PlayboxTV ONE offers an innovative and affordable solution for users eager to upgrade from cable TV or DTH services. Powered by Android, the device features dual WiFi, a Bluetooth remote with voice command, 4K video quality, and a quad-core processor, ensuring seamless streaming and compatibility. These features, coupled with personalized recommendations and a diverse content range, make PlayboxTV ONE a compelling option for consumers.

