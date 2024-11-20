Boost for 'Made in India' Car Sensors: ISRO Chairman Advocates Domestic Manufacturing
ISRO Chairman S Somanath emphasized the need for domestically made car sensors, highlighting high import costs. During the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he called for industry collaboration and praised recent space policy reforms. Somanath noted India's growing space tech ecosystem but stressed the need for technological advancements and private sector involvement.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath underscored the pressing need for the domestic production of car sensors, citing current reliance on imports and high costs as barriers to viability. The remarks came during a space technology session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, coinciding with the launch of the Draft Karnataka Space Tech Policy.
Somanath highlighted the high production costs of car sensors compared to rocket sensors and advocated for industry collaboration to tackle these challenges. He praised policy reforms from 2020 and the Space Policy of 2023, emphasizing their role in enabling private sector growth and creating a favorable ecosystem.
He indicated that emerging interest points to a growing space sector in India, with many aspiring to develop the next SpaceX. However, he acknowledged a lack of major players and investment in upstream capabilities, urging a focus on downstream developments to stimulate demand and future investments.
