Left Menu

AI-Driven QCaaS Revolutionizes Life Sciences Quality Assurance

Hexaware Technologies partners with Archimedis Digital to launch Quality & Compliance as a Solution (QCaaS), inspired by the FDA's CSA and powered by AI. It enhances quality assurance in the life sciences industry, reducing costs and ensuring regulatory compliance. The collaboration aims to innovate product releases for life sciences companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:09 IST
AI-Driven QCaaS Revolutionizes Life Sciences Quality Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Archimedis Digital to introduce Quality & Compliance as a Solution (QCaaS). This AI-powered platform, inspired by Computerized Systems Assurance (CSA), seeks to streamline quality assurance in the life sciences sector by enhancing cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The QCaaS platform integrates GenAI tools for documentation, risk analysis, and quality reviews, while domain experts provide contextual intelligence. The partnership aims to support BioPharma and MedTech companies through faster product releases and cost-effective validation processes.

Leaders from both Hexaware and Archimedis Digital expressed enthusiasm for combining their expertise to advance quality solutions in life sciences, with plans for a wider reach across global markets. Archimedis Digital, with a background in pharmaceutical manufacturing, continues to expand its digital offerings in Europe and LATAM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024