AI-Driven QCaaS Revolutionizes Life Sciences Quality Assurance

Hexaware Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Archimedis Digital to introduce Quality & Compliance as a Solution (QCaaS). This AI-powered platform, inspired by Computerized Systems Assurance (CSA), seeks to streamline quality assurance in the life sciences sector by enhancing cost efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The QCaaS platform integrates GenAI tools for documentation, risk analysis, and quality reviews, while domain experts provide contextual intelligence. The partnership aims to support BioPharma and MedTech companies through faster product releases and cost-effective validation processes.

Leaders from both Hexaware and Archimedis Digital expressed enthusiasm for combining their expertise to advance quality solutions in life sciences, with plans for a wider reach across global markets. Archimedis Digital, with a background in pharmaceutical manufacturing, continues to expand its digital offerings in Europe and LATAM.

