Tech Industry's Changing Landscape: Innovation Over Salary

A report by Amadeus highlights that over half of tech professionals plan to change jobs within five years, with many prioritizing innovation and equitable workplaces over financial incentives. Flexible working options and structured career development are key drivers for job satisfaction and retention.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:39 IST
Tech professionals in India are increasingly prioritizing innovation and equitable workplaces over salary, according to a report commissioned by Amadeus.

The study finds that over 53% plan to switch jobs within five years, and 25% would accept lower pay to be part of industry-leading, innovative brands.

Employers are urged to offer flexibility and career development paths to retain talent, as the demand for work-life balance and professional growth becomes crucial in job satisfaction and retention.

