Tech Industry's Changing Landscape: Innovation Over Salary

Tech professionals in India are increasingly prioritizing innovation and equitable workplaces over salary, according to a report commissioned by Amadeus.

The study finds that over 53% plan to switch jobs within five years, and 25% would accept lower pay to be part of industry-leading, innovative brands.

Employers are urged to offer flexibility and career development paths to retain talent, as the demand for work-life balance and professional growth becomes crucial in job satisfaction and retention.

(With inputs from agencies.)