Indian Executives Foresee Cybersecurity Budget Surge in 2025

A significant majority of Indian executives forecast an increase in cybersecurity budgets for 2025, with investment priorities centered on data protection and combating cloud-related threats. Cyber risks are viewed as paramount, with regulations driving strategic investments to enhance India's cybersecurity landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, 93 percent of Indian executives plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets in 2025, according to PwC India Digital Trust Insights. Notably, 17 percent anticipate budget increases of 15 percent or more.

A major focus for 42 percent of Indian business leaders is data protection and remediation following recent cyber breaches. Ranked as the top risk mitigation priority by 61 percent of executives, cybersecurity outpaces concerns over digital, technology, and environmental risks, while cloud-related threats remain a significant worry for 55 percent.

Despite the heightened focus on cybersecurity, 50 percent of security chiefs and CFOs feel unprepared to tackle cloud-related issues. Regulatory demands are prompting cybersecurity investment enhancements for 74 percent of Indian businesses as strategic spending and compliance emerge as essential components of a resilient cyber future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

