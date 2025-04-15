Mongolia’s New Data Protection Law Praised by UN, But More Action Urged

The recent adoption of the Law on Personal Data Protection in Mongolia marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards upholding digital rights and privacy in an increasingly connected society. While the law represents a comprehensive update to Mongolia’s legal framework, the United Nations has called on the government to take additional steps to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and build public understanding of privacy as a human right.

Ana Brian Nougrères, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, concluded a seven-day official visit to Mongolia with an encouraging message: the political will to protect privacy rights is evident. However, she emphasized that effective implementation and broader societal engagement are essential for long-term success.

Digitalisation and Human Rights: A Delicate Balance

“Mongolia’s commitment to digitalisation and the transformation towards an e-society is commendable,” Nougrères said. “However, the government itself acknowledges there are financial and infrastructural challenges. A corresponding shift in societal mindset is needed—where privacy is understood not as a luxury, but as a fundamental human right.”

During her visit to Ulaanbaatar and Nalaikh, the Special Rapporteur engaged with government officials, national human rights institutions, civil society organizations, academics, private sector leaders, and the UN Country Team. Her mission focused on evaluating how Mongolia is addressing privacy concerns in key areas such as personal data protection, cybersecurity, health data management, surveillance oversight, and the implications of new technologies.

Gaps in Cybersecurity and Public Awareness

One of the most pressing challenges identified is the country’s limited capacity to effectively counter cybersecurity threats. “Mongolia must urgently enhance its digital infrastructure and develop more robust safeguards to protect against cyberattacks,” Nougrères warned. “Technological innovation must be pursued through a human rights-based approach—placing individuals at the heart of technological development.”

The Special Rapporteur noted that digital literacy remains low among significant portions of the population, especially vulnerable groups such as rural communities, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. She called on the government to “close the digital divide” and integrate digital rights education into national awareness campaigns.

Calls for Stronger Oversight and Global Harmonisation

Although Mongolia’s new law establishes a legal basis for personal data protection, enforcement mechanisms remain underdeveloped. Nougrères urged lawmakers to introduce clearer provisions for oversight, independent monitoring, and accessible remedies for data rights violations.

She also stressed the importance of aligning Mongolia’s privacy framework with international standards. “Harmonisation, standardisation, and multi-stakeholder cooperation are essential if Mongolia is to build trust in its digital ecosystem and meet its international obligations,” she said.

A Path Forward: Education, Transparency, and Cooperation

The UN expert concluded her visit with optimism, citing the government’s expressed commitment to improving data governance and digital rights protections. However, she reiterated that meaningful progress will depend on the active participation of all sectors of society—from government institutions to private tech firms and grassroots communities.

“Transparency, education, and open dialogue must be the pillars of Mongolia’s digital transformation,” Nougrères said. “Only by empowering citizens with knowledge and protecting their rights can digital progress be truly inclusive and sustainable.”

The Special Rapporteur will present a detailed report on her findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2026.

Key Takeaways from the UN Visit