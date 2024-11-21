Left Menu

Science Headlines: From Climate Change and SpaceX to Human Cell Atlas

Recent science news highlights include climate change's impact on tropical storms, a new blueprint for human skeletal development, confirmation of Einstein's theory of gravity, SpaceX's Starship launch, and Neuralink's brain chip trial in Canada. These events reflect significant strides across various scientific disciplines.

Climate change's influence on tropical storms remains a topic of debate among scientists, despite a recent surge of typhoons and hurricanes. This comes as key climate financing discussions were underway at COP29 in Azerbaijan, amid devastating weather in the Philippines and the U.S.

Progress in mapping human cell types took a leap forward with the unveiling of the first blueprint for skeletal development. It is part of the Human Cell Atlas project, aiming to diagnose diseases better by understanding each of the body's 37 trillion cells.

Recent findings in astronomy affirm Einstein's theory of general relativity. Using the DESI at Kitt Peak, researchers have precisely tested gravity's behavior over the universe's vast history, supporting Einstein's 1915 predictions about cosmic structure growth driven by dark energy.

