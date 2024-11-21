Alarming New Front: Russia's Alleged Missile Use

France's foreign ministry spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, announced on Thursday that he cannot yet confirm reports of an intercontinental ballistic missile used by Russia against Ukraine.

These allegations, if validated, signal a grave escalation in the conflict, according to Lemoine's remarks during a news conference.

The missile reportedly targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, marking an unprecedented wartime use of such a nuclear-capable, long-distance weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)