Left Menu

Alarming New Front: Russia's Alleged Missile Use

France's foreign ministry cannot confirm Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile on Ukraine but acknowledges that if true, it marks a serious escalation. Russia reportedly fired the missile at Dnipro, Ukraine, potentially marking the first wartime use of a nuclear-capable long-distance weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:56 IST
Alarming New Front: Russia's Alleged Missile Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's foreign ministry spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, announced on Thursday that he cannot yet confirm reports of an intercontinental ballistic missile used by Russia against Ukraine.

These allegations, if validated, signal a grave escalation in the conflict, according to Lemoine's remarks during a news conference.

The missile reportedly targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, marking an unprecedented wartime use of such a nuclear-capable, long-distance weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024