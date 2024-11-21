Alarming New Front: Russia's Alleged Missile Use
France's foreign ministry cannot confirm Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile on Ukraine but acknowledges that if true, it marks a serious escalation. Russia reportedly fired the missile at Dnipro, Ukraine, potentially marking the first wartime use of a nuclear-capable long-distance weapon.
France's foreign ministry spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, announced on Thursday that he cannot yet confirm reports of an intercontinental ballistic missile used by Russia against Ukraine.
These allegations, if validated, signal a grave escalation in the conflict, according to Lemoine's remarks during a news conference.
The missile reportedly targeted the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, marking an unprecedented wartime use of such a nuclear-capable, long-distance weapon.
