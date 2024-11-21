Left Menu

Innovative Biochar Breakthrough to Decarbonise Steel Industry

The Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad collaborates with sentra.world to research decarbonising steel manufacturing by using biochar, an eco-friendly coal substitute. The project aims to characterise biomass from over 10 states and produce high-quality biochar to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the steel sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:26 IST
Innovative Biochar Breakthrough to Decarbonise Steel Industry
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has partnered with sentra.world to advance research initiatives targeting the decarbonisation of steel manufacturing processes. This effort focuses specifically on leveraging biochar as an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional coal in steel production.

According to a statement from sentra.world, biochar is a form of black carbon sourced from biomass materials like agricultural waste. The collaboration seeks to analyse the properties of biomass from more than 10 states and innovate conversion methods to generate high-quality biochar fit for steel applications such as coke making and sponge iron production.

Beginning with an initial target of using approximately 720 metric tonnes of surplus biomass, including agricultural residues like rice husk, the objective is to reduce the domestic steel sector's 8-12% contribution to India's greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with government calls for research and development to decarbonise the steel industry while repurposing waste substances in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024