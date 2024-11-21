Innovative Biochar Breakthrough to Decarbonise Steel Industry

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has partnered with sentra.world to advance research initiatives targeting the decarbonisation of steel manufacturing processes. This effort focuses specifically on leveraging biochar as an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional coal in steel production.

According to a statement from sentra.world, biochar is a form of black carbon sourced from biomass materials like agricultural waste. The collaboration seeks to analyse the properties of biomass from more than 10 states and innovate conversion methods to generate high-quality biochar fit for steel applications such as coke making and sponge iron production.

Beginning with an initial target of using approximately 720 metric tonnes of surplus biomass, including agricultural residues like rice husk, the objective is to reduce the domestic steel sector's 8-12% contribution to India's greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with government calls for research and development to decarbonise the steel industry while repurposing waste substances in the process.

