Left Menu

Cosmic Mysteries and Technological Triumphs

Scientists capture groundbreaking images of a star nearing supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Meanwhile, climate change's impact on tropical storms remains uncertain amidst global weather upheavals. Russian researchers celebrate finding a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub, and new advancements mark progress in the Human Cell Atlas project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:41 IST
Cosmic Mysteries and Technological Triumphs

In an unprecedented achievement, scientists have successfully captured images of a star on the brink of becoming a supernova. The star, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud rather than the Milky Way, offers invaluable insights into the celestial events leading to such cosmic explosions.

The conversation around climate change persists, with researchers acknowledging uncertainties regarding its influence on the frequency and intensity of tropical storms. Recent clusters of storms in the West Pacific and the Atlantic have amplified concerns, as nations debate climate financing solutions at COP29.

In other news, the discovery of a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub in northeastern Russia has excited palaeontologists, while researchers working on the Human Cell Atlas have unveiled a pivotal blueprint for human skeletal development, showcasing progress in the ambitious global project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024