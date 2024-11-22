Tamil Nadu's Tech Revolution: A New Era with 21-Storey TIDEL Park

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a 21-storey TIDEL Park in Pattabiram, designed to advance the IT sector in the state's northern region. The Rs 330 crore facility spans 5.57 lakh square feet, providing employment for 6,000 in its initial phase, with the IT/ITeS sector benefitting significantly.

Following the legacy of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who established the state's IT roots with the inaugural TIDEL Park in Chennai, Stalin declared the opening of this new facility a testament to Tamil Nadu's commitment to inclusive growth, positioning it as a pivotal player in the northern district.

Additionally, Stalin inaugurated a Precision Engineering & Technology Cluster at Thirumudivakkam, within the SIDCO industrial complex. Established through a partnership between the government and MSMEs, this cluster is set to innovate precision manufacturing, providing a competitive edge to over 300,000 MSMEs, enhancing their innovation and skill development capacity.

