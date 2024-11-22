Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Tech Revolution: A New Era with 21-Storey TIDEL Park

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a 21-storey TIDEL Park in Pattabiram, boosting IT development in northern parts of the state. Established at Rs 330 crore, it will employ 6,000 people. Stalin also launched a Precision Engineering Cluster to benefit over 300,000 MSMEs statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:47 IST
Tamil Nadu's Tech Revolution: A New Era with 21-Storey TIDEL Park
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has unveiled a 21-storey TIDEL Park in Pattabiram, designed to advance the IT sector in the state's northern region. The Rs 330 crore facility spans 5.57 lakh square feet, providing employment for 6,000 in its initial phase, with the IT/ITeS sector benefitting significantly.

Following the legacy of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who established the state's IT roots with the inaugural TIDEL Park in Chennai, Stalin declared the opening of this new facility a testament to Tamil Nadu's commitment to inclusive growth, positioning it as a pivotal player in the northern district.

Additionally, Stalin inaugurated a Precision Engineering & Technology Cluster at Thirumudivakkam, within the SIDCO industrial complex. Established through a partnership between the government and MSMEs, this cluster is set to innovate precision manufacturing, providing a competitive edge to over 300,000 MSMEs, enhancing their innovation and skill development capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024