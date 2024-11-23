Left Menu

AI Revolutionizing Private Security Industry

Artificial Intelligence is set to transform the private security industry by automating tasks, enhancing fraud detection, and improving asset protection. At a security summit, senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma highlighted AI’s potential in optimizing cost efficiency, developing smart access control systems, and deploying AI-powered surveillance for better security management.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Artificial Intelligence is poised to revolutionize the private security industry in myriad ways, according to senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma.

Speaking at the conclusion of a security-leadership summit, Sharma emphasized AI's capability to optimize cost efficiency and reduce operational expenses by automating routine tasks such as guard scheduling and incident reporting.

Moreover, AI's real-time monitoring tools can bolster fraud detection and asset protection in sectors like retail and banking. Additionally, AI-driven biometric authentication and smart access control systems promise seamless security management for diverse premises across the nation.

