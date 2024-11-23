AI Revolutionizing Private Security Industry

Artificial Intelligence is poised to revolutionize the private security industry in myriad ways, according to senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma.

Speaking at the conclusion of a security-leadership summit, Sharma emphasized AI's capability to optimize cost efficiency and reduce operational expenses by automating routine tasks such as guard scheduling and incident reporting.

Moreover, AI's real-time monitoring tools can bolster fraud detection and asset protection in sectors like retail and banking. Additionally, AI-driven biometric authentication and smart access control systems promise seamless security management for diverse premises across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)