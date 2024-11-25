Left Menu

Strategic Alliance to Boost Critical Communications in India

Broadband India Forum (BIF) and The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) have forged a strategic pact aimed at accelerating the development of critical communication technologies. The focus is on enhancing public safety and disaster relief networks through policy advocacy, research, and knowledge sharing to ensure secure communications.

  • India

On Monday, Broadband India Forum (BIF) and The Critical Communications Association (TCCA) announced a strategic partnership to enhance critical communications technologies in India. This alliance aims to bolster mission-critical communications and disaster relief networks by leveraging advanced communication tools.

The partnership will prioritize policy advocacy, flagship events, knowledge exchange, and joint research ventures to ensure the safety and security of all users of critical communications services. This initiative underlines the importance of public safety and disaster management in an increasingly connected world.

Kevin Graham, CEO of TCCA, emphasized the significance of merging expertise to meet the sector's evolving needs. TV Ramachandran, President of BIF, reiterated the commitment to creating a safe and secured society, highlighting the role of critical communications in disaster recovery and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

