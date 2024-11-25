Unyielding Connectivity: Optical-Fibre Triumph at Siachen
The Siachen glacier and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh have achieved optical-fibre connectivity, ensuring seamless communication in extreme conditions. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Army overcame harsh weather and terrain to establish this crucial connectivity at altitudes above 18,000 feet. Daulat Beg Oldi serves as a key military base.
The Siachen glacier and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), known as some of the world's highest and most challenging battlefields, have now achieved optical-fibre connectivity, the Army announced on Monday. This development ensures seamless communication in the harsh and extreme conditions of the region.
Situated at altitudes ranging from 18,000 to 20,000 feet in Ladakh's Karakoram range, Siachen experiences some of the most severe challenges for stationed soldiers, including frostbite and high winds. It is internationally recognized as the highest militarised zone globally.
In a remarkable feat, the Fire and Fury Corps' signallers successfully laid optical-fibre cables across the unforgiving landscape of icy peaks and treacherous terrains, a first-ever achievement against all odds, to connect these remote military locations, the Army revealed in a social media post.
