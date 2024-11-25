Unyielding Connectivity: Optical-Fibre Triumph at Siachen

The Siachen glacier and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), known as some of the world's highest and most challenging battlefields, have now achieved optical-fibre connectivity, the Army announced on Monday. This development ensures seamless communication in the harsh and extreme conditions of the region.

Situated at altitudes ranging from 18,000 to 20,000 feet in Ladakh's Karakoram range, Siachen experiences some of the most severe challenges for stationed soldiers, including frostbite and high winds. It is internationally recognized as the highest militarised zone globally.

In a remarkable feat, the Fire and Fury Corps' signallers successfully laid optical-fibre cables across the unforgiving landscape of icy peaks and treacherous terrains, a first-ever achievement against all odds, to connect these remote military locations, the Army revealed in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)