Iran has taken a small step towards easing communication restrictions by allowing calls to be made abroad via mobile phones, although internet and texting services remain offline as protests continue to escalate. According to activists, the death toll has reached over 2,000.

Globally, the reactions have been fierce. Russia criticized US threats to intervene, while European nations, including Germany and France, have summoned Iranian ambassadors to express their outrage at the regime's violent crackdown. The UK and EU are among those preparing further sanctions against Iran.

Despite international pressure, Iran maintains a disconnect with the world, as local communications are limited to government-approved sites. Western nations reiterate their support for Iranian protesters seeking change amid increasing uncertainty over the regime's future.