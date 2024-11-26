Trump's Tariffs Drive Dollar Surge
The U.S. dollar climbed against major currencies following President-elect Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada. The dollar increased notably against the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, while Trump's Treasury pick, Scott Bessent, who supports tariffs, influences market dynamics.
- Country:
- Singapore
The U.S. dollar soared against major currencies on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada.
The greenback surged, gaining over 2% against the Mexican peso and 1% versus the Canadian dollar. The recent rise comes amid Trump's controversial appointment of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, prompting mixed reactions across markets.
While traders consider Bessent a Wall Street veteran and fiscal conservative, his open advocacy for a strong dollar and tariffs has raised concerns. Meanwhile, the dollar index, a measure against six key rivals, stood firm at 107.37.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- dollar
- exchange rate
- Mexico
- Canada
- economy
- Scott Bessent
- markets
- trade
ALSO READ
Canada Identifies First Human H5 Bird Flu Case
India's Charge Towards a Gas-Based Economy: A Greener, Self-Reliant Future
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 2024-25 Budget to Revitalize State Economy
UN Expert Calls for Release of Indigenous Rights Defenders in Mexico, Decries Long Sentences and Due Process Violations
Ebrard's Warning on US-Mexico Tariff Battle