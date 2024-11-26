Trump's Tariffs Drive Dollar Surge

The U.S. dollar soared against major currencies on Tuesday after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada.

The greenback surged, gaining over 2% against the Mexican peso and 1% versus the Canadian dollar. The recent rise comes amid Trump's controversial appointment of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, prompting mixed reactions across markets.

While traders consider Bessent a Wall Street veteran and fiscal conservative, his open advocacy for a strong dollar and tariffs has raised concerns. Meanwhile, the dollar index, a measure against six key rivals, stood firm at 107.37.

