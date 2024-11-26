Left Menu

Epsilon S Engine Test Halted: Flare-Up Challenges Japan's Space Ambitions

Japan's space agency, JAXA, halted an Epsilon S rocket engine test due to a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center. This setback comes 16 months after a previous failed test and could further delay Japan's space missions. JAXA partners with IHI Corp to develop this next-generation rocket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire incident has forced Japan's space agency, JAXA, to halt an engine test for its Epsilon S rocket, a move closely scrutinized given recent developmental setbacks. Footage from NHK shows the blaze that erupted during the combustion test, though thankfully no damage has been reported.

This makes the second such incident in the past 16 months, raising concerns over Japan's small rocket program overseen by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The project partners with IHI Corp's aerospace division to create a new generation of solid-fuel rockets.

The mishap impacts financial markets as IHI saw its shares drop by up to 6% following the test halt. Meanwhile, JAXA's flagship H3 rocket has had a recent string of successes after overcoming its own early launch setback, contributing to satellite launches alongside international partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

