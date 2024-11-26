Epsilon S Engine Test Halted: Flare-Up Challenges Japan's Space Ambitions

A fire incident has forced Japan's space agency, JAXA, to halt an engine test for its Epsilon S rocket, a move closely scrutinized given recent developmental setbacks. Footage from NHK shows the blaze that erupted during the combustion test, though thankfully no damage has been reported.

This makes the second such incident in the past 16 months, raising concerns over Japan's small rocket program overseen by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The project partners with IHI Corp's aerospace division to create a new generation of solid-fuel rockets.

The mishap impacts financial markets as IHI saw its shares drop by up to 6% following the test halt. Meanwhile, JAXA's flagship H3 rocket has had a recent string of successes after overcoming its own early launch setback, contributing to satellite launches alongside international partners.

