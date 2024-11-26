India's 5G Surge: Subscribers Set to Reach 970 Million by 2030
The number of 5G subscribers in India is projected to reach 970 million by 2030, accounting for 74% of the nation's mobile customer base. The Ericsson report also highlights generative AI driving 5G performance and predicts global 5G subscriptions to surpass 4G by 2027.
26-11-2024
India's 5G user base is anticipated to expand threefold, hitting 970 million by 2030, which will represent 74% of the country's total mobile subscriptions, according to a report by Ericsson.
The report credits Generative AI applications as significant contributors to this upsurge, showing a synergy between technological advancement and consumer demand.
Global 5G subscriptions are expected to surpass 4G by 2027, with India's growth as a key component, driven by consumer willingness to pay for assured connectivity and features.
