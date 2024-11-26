Interarch Expands Manufacturing to Meet Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Interarch Building Products Ltd, a frontrunner in pre-engineered buildings, announced on Tuesday the commencement of the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The expansion aims to double the initial phase's capacity, completed last month, and anticipates operation by April next year.

In tandem with the Andhra plant growth, a significant enhancement is underway at Interarch's Kichha, Uttarakhand facility. This upgrade is intended to bolster the plant's capacity to manage multi-storey buildings and heavy steel structures with an added capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

Upon completing these expansions by April 2025, Interarch projects its total installed capability to exceed 200,000 metric tonnes annually. 'Our 2025 goal is to achieve an installed capacity surpassing 200,000 metric tonnes, reflecting our dedication to fulfilling the nation's escalating needs for high-quality, sustainable building products,' stated Managing Director Arvind Nanda.

