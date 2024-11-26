Left Menu

Interarch Expands Manufacturing to Meet Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Interarch Building Products Ltd announces the second phase of its Andhra Pradesh manufacturing unit, expected operational by April next year, and upgrades its Kichha facility to handle larger constructions. Total installed capacity aims to exceed 200,000 metric tonnes per annum by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:42 IST
Interarch Expands Manufacturing to Meet Demand for Sustainable Buildings
  • Country:
  • India

Interarch Building Products Ltd, a frontrunner in pre-engineered buildings, announced on Tuesday the commencement of the second phase of its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The expansion aims to double the initial phase's capacity, completed last month, and anticipates operation by April next year.

In tandem with the Andhra plant growth, a significant enhancement is underway at Interarch's Kichha, Uttarakhand facility. This upgrade is intended to bolster the plant's capacity to manage multi-storey buildings and heavy steel structures with an added capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

Upon completing these expansions by April 2025, Interarch projects its total installed capability to exceed 200,000 metric tonnes annually. 'Our 2025 goal is to achieve an installed capacity surpassing 200,000 metric tonnes, reflecting our dedication to fulfilling the nation's escalating needs for high-quality, sustainable building products,' stated Managing Director Arvind Nanda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024