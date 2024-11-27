Australia's Bold Social Media Age-Verification Leap

The Australian Senate committee has thrown its weight behind a controversial bill aiming to ban social media for children under 16. This landmark decision could place Australia among nations with the toughest online controls, as it pushes for stringent age verification measures including biometrics.

This legislative effort, endorsed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government and the opposition Liberal party, is set to be fast-tracked before the parliamentary year ends. The Senate's environment and communications committee emphasized the importance of exploring alternative age assurance methods without compromising user privacy.

Major tech players like Google, Meta, and TikTok have voiced significant reservations, citing the need for more deliberation. Companies violating the proposed law could face fines up to A$49.5 million. The debate continues as stakeholders balance security with youth engagement and user rights.

