Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility

Panduit Corp., the world-renowned leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has unveiled plans to construct a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The facility will span 90,000 square feet, focusing on producing electrical connectivity and grounding solutions, showcasing Panduit's commitment to meeting increasing global customer demands.

The innovative facility aims to manufacture a diverse array of products such as wire termination-power connectors, terminals, and advanced ReelSmart solutions. With Panduit investing in new machinery, the company is set to provide enhanced capacity, flexibility, and efficiency, ensuring expedited production and delivery schedules and addressing unique operational needs.

John Buck, Panduit's Vice President of Industrial Electrical Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of this strategic investment, stating it would significantly improve lead times and availability of power and grounding products. This expansion will further solidify Panduit's efforts to optimize global supply chains and deliver exceptional solutions across various industries.

