Left Menu

Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility

Panduit Corp. has announced the development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, to enhance its electrical connectivity and grounding solutions. This expansion aims to improve production timelines and flexibility, serving industries like manufacturing, energy, and data centers with tailored solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:42 IST
Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Panduit Corp., the world-renowned leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has unveiled plans to construct a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The facility will span 90,000 square feet, focusing on producing electrical connectivity and grounding solutions, showcasing Panduit's commitment to meeting increasing global customer demands.

The innovative facility aims to manufacture a diverse array of products such as wire termination-power connectors, terminals, and advanced ReelSmart solutions. With Panduit investing in new machinery, the company is set to provide enhanced capacity, flexibility, and efficiency, ensuring expedited production and delivery schedules and addressing unique operational needs.

John Buck, Panduit's Vice President of Industrial Electrical Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of this strategic investment, stating it would significantly improve lead times and availability of power and grounding products. This expansion will further solidify Panduit's efforts to optimize global supply chains and deliver exceptional solutions across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024