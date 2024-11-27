Russia's Sarmat Missile: Strategic Ambitions Amid Delays
Russia is advancing efforts to deploy its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, intended to deliver nuclear warheads over long distances. However, the missile's development faces challenges, including delays and testing failures. Recent reports indicate a significant setback with a failed test and damage at the launch site.
Russia continues its progress toward deploying the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a key component of its nuclear strategy, according to state news agency TASS.
Designed to carry nuclear warheads to distant targets in the United States or Europe, the Sarmat missile program has experienced substantial delays and testing issues.
In recent developments, arms experts have noted a significant failure in a recent test, resulting in a substantial crater at the launch site in September.
