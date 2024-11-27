Russia's Sarmat Missile: Strategic Ambitions Amid Delays

Russia continues its progress toward deploying the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a key component of its nuclear strategy, according to state news agency TASS.

Designed to carry nuclear warheads to distant targets in the United States or Europe, the Sarmat missile program has experienced substantial delays and testing issues.

In recent developments, arms experts have noted a significant failure in a recent test, resulting in a substantial crater at the launch site in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)