The Complex Negotiations for Gulnara Karimova's Frozen Fortune

The government of Uzbekistan is in discussions with Belgian officials about the possible return of $108 million in frozen assets tied to Gulnara Karimova, RIA, a Russian state news agency, reported. The assets, stemming from the former president's jailed daughter, could be redirected to United Nations projects within Uzbekistan, an official noted.

Gulnara Karimova, once a dominant figure in business circles and the daughter of late President Islam Karimov, had a colorful career, dabbling in pop music and fashion design before her downfall in 2014. Falling from grace with her father's regime, she was convicted of embezzlement and extortion, and her assets were frozen abroad.

Uzbekistan already secured deals with Belgium and Switzerland for the restitution of some of her wealth, seized during her father's presidency. Since succeeding in 2016, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has committed to economic liberalization and tackling the rampant corruption that marred Karimov's rule.

