Russia Accuses Japan of Complicity in Ukrainian Loan Agreement

Russia has accused Japan of treachery following Tokyo's agreement to lend Ukraine over $3 billion, backed by frozen Russian assets. The loan is part of the G7's ERA programme for Ukrainian reconstruction. Russia warns it will harm relations, citing it as complicity in theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Russia accused Japan of treachery after Tokyo signed an agreement last week to extend a loan of over $3 billion to Ukraine. The loan is backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets, escalating tensions between Moscow and Tokyo.

Under the agreement, signed on April 18, Japan will lend Ukraine 471.9 billion yen, equivalent to $3.3 billion, with the repayment sourced from Russian assets frozen in the EU due to the ongoing conflict. This is part of the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) programme, aiming to provide Kyiv with $50 billion for reconstruction.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated the loan damages Japan-Russia relations, already strained by Japan's support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. She labeled Japan's actions as hostile and urged that it would impede future peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

