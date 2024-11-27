Left Menu

FIFA's $50 Million Legacy: Beyond the Stadium and Into the World

FIFA has introduced a $50 million legacy fund focused on social programs, in partnership with Qatar, WHO, WTO, and UNHCR. The fund aims to support refugees, enhance occupational health and education, protect against extreme heat, empower women entrepreneurs, and develop football talent globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:21 IST
FIFA announced the launch of a $50 million legacy fund on Wednesday, created in collaboration with Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup, alongside key partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), World Trade Organization (WTO), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This initiative aims to leverage the proceeds from the 2022 World Cup to support some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that this legacy fund will focus on addressing critical issues such as refugee assistance, occupational health, education, and football development. Traditionally, revenues from World Cups have been reinvested into host nations for game development, with this $50 million representing about 1% of the commercial revenue from the 2022 event.

In conjunction with WHO, FIFA plans to aid the "Beat the Heat" initiative to protect high-risk individuals from extreme heat, responding to critiques of Qatar's labor practices. Additionally, FIFA will collaborate with UNHCR to improve access to essential services for refugees, and support the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund to empower female entrepreneurs. Qatar's Aspire Academy will also work with the FIFA Talent Development Scheme to nurture young soccer talent in developing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

