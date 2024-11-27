Left Menu

Ex-Apple India's Head Mitul Shah Joins Google for Pixel Expansion

Mitul Shah, former head of consumer sales at Apple India, has joined Google as Managing Director for its Devices and Services business in India. He will oversee the expansion of Pixel smartphone sales, partnering with Foxconn and Dixon for local manufacturing, aiming to enhance AI-driven user experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mitul Shah, previously the head of consumer sales at Apple India, has accepted a new role at Google, leading its Pixel smartphone devices and services business in the country. This significant move was announced via a social media post.

Shah has been appointed as the Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India. He expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead Pixel's sales and expansion efforts, working closely with manufacturing partners Foxconn and Dixon to bolster local production of Pixel smartphones.

Addressing inquiries about his transition from Apple, Shah clarified that it is a continuation of his mission to introduce world-class technology to Indian consumers. He emphasizes the transformative potential of AI, aiming to deliver meaningful experiences with his dedicated team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

