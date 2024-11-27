Ex-Apple India's Head Mitul Shah Joins Google for Pixel Expansion

Mitul Shah, previously the head of consumer sales at Apple India, has accepted a new role at Google, leading its Pixel smartphone devices and services business in the country. This significant move was announced via a social media post.

Shah has been appointed as the Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India. He expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead Pixel's sales and expansion efforts, working closely with manufacturing partners Foxconn and Dixon to bolster local production of Pixel smartphones.

Addressing inquiries about his transition from Apple, Shah clarified that it is a continuation of his mission to introduce world-class technology to Indian consumers. He emphasizes the transformative potential of AI, aiming to deliver meaningful experiences with his dedicated team.

