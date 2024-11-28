Left Menu

FTC Targets Microsoft: The Big Tech Antitrust Saga Unfolds

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Microsoft, examining its software licensing, cloud computing, and cybersecurity practices. This probe highlights Microsoft among other tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Amazon, each facing varied antitrust and regulatory challenges globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:47 IST
FTC Targets Microsoft: The Big Tech Antitrust Saga Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has announced an extensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft. This is part of a broader regulatory examination of major tech companies, revealing the scrutiny these giants face concerning their market practices and influence.

Chair Lina Khan approved the probe before her upcoming departure. The investigation will delve into Microsoft's practices in software licensing, cloud computing, and newer technologies like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, amid concerns about its dominant market position.

The inquiry into Microsoft is among several involving big tech firms including Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Amazon. Each is navigating their respective antitrust and regulatory hurdles both in the United States and Europe, with significant implications on their operational practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024