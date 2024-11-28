FTC Targets Microsoft: The Big Tech Antitrust Saga Unfolds
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an antitrust investigation into Microsoft, examining its software licensing, cloud computing, and cybersecurity practices. This probe highlights Microsoft among other tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Amazon, each facing varied antitrust and regulatory challenges globally.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has announced an extensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft. This is part of a broader regulatory examination of major tech companies, revealing the scrutiny these giants face concerning their market practices and influence.
Chair Lina Khan approved the probe before her upcoming departure. The investigation will delve into Microsoft's practices in software licensing, cloud computing, and newer technologies like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, amid concerns about its dominant market position.
The inquiry into Microsoft is among several involving big tech firms including Alphabet, Apple, Meta, and Amazon. Each is navigating their respective antitrust and regulatory hurdles both in the United States and Europe, with significant implications on their operational practices.
