Left Menu

Australia Sets Global Precedent with Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia has enacted a controversial law banning social media access for children under 16, sparking fierce debate. The law affects platforms like Instagram and TikTok, with offenders facing fines up to A$49.5 million. Trials for enforcement methods begin January, with the full ban implemented in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST
Australia Sets Global Precedent with Under-16 Social Media Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, Australia has passed a law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, targeting giants such as Instagram and Facebook owner Meta, and TikTok with stringent enforcement policies. Fines for non-compliance could reach A$49.5 million.

The legislation has ignited significant debate nationally, with some arguing it provides necessary protection against the mental health impacts of social media, while others contend it limits creativity and infringes on children's rights. The ban is set to be enforced within a year, with methods of enforcement being trialed in January.

Critics, including tech platforms and Australian Human Rights Commission, have expressed skepticism about the law's effectiveness, claiming it doesn't align with international evidence and falls short of its goal to make young people safer online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024