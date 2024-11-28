Australia Sets Global Precedent with Under-16 Social Media Ban
Australia has enacted a controversial law banning social media access for children under 16, sparking fierce debate. The law affects platforms like Instagram and TikTok, with offenders facing fines up to A$49.5 million. Trials for enforcement methods begin January, with the full ban implemented in a year.
In a bold move, Australia has passed a law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, targeting giants such as Instagram and Facebook owner Meta, and TikTok with stringent enforcement policies. Fines for non-compliance could reach A$49.5 million.
The legislation has ignited significant debate nationally, with some arguing it provides necessary protection against the mental health impacts of social media, while others contend it limits creativity and infringes on children's rights. The ban is set to be enforced within a year, with methods of enforcement being trialed in January.
Critics, including tech platforms and Australian Human Rights Commission, have expressed skepticism about the law's effectiveness, claiming it doesn't align with international evidence and falls short of its goal to make young people safer online.
