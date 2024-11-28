Australia Sets Global Precedent with Under-16 Social Media Ban

In a bold move, Australia has passed a law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, targeting giants such as Instagram and Facebook owner Meta, and TikTok with stringent enforcement policies. Fines for non-compliance could reach A$49.5 million.

The legislation has ignited significant debate nationally, with some arguing it provides necessary protection against the mental health impacts of social media, while others contend it limits creativity and infringes on children's rights. The ban is set to be enforced within a year, with methods of enforcement being trialed in January.

Critics, including tech platforms and Australian Human Rights Commission, have expressed skepticism about the law's effectiveness, claiming it doesn't align with international evidence and falls short of its goal to make young people safer online.

