Canada Sues Google Over Alleged Antitrust Violations in Advertising Market

Canada's antitrust watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of anticompetitive practices in its online advertising business. The Competition Bureau is pushing for Google to divest two ad tech services and pay a penalty, as its conduct is believed to hinder competition, innovation, and inflate ad costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 29-11-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 05:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Competition Bureau has launched a lawsuit against Google, citing allegations of anticompetitive behavior within the company's online advertising sector. The bureau argues that Google's dominance in the market has stifled competition and innovation.

The bureau is requesting the Competition Tribunal to mandate Google sell its publisher ad server, DoubleClick for Publishers, and its ad exchange, AdX, to rectify the situation. The watchdog points to Google's significant market shares across several advertising technology sectors as evidence of the company's overreach.

In response, Google contests the allegations, stating that the digital advertising market remains deeply competitive, offering plenty of choices to both ad buyers and sellers. Nonetheless, U.S. regulators are similarly pursuing action against Google for monopolistic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

