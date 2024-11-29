Left Menu

Revolutionizing Security: Unveiling the InnaITKey Password Manager

Precision Biometric India unveils the InnaITKey Password Manager – Soft Token, a mobile app offering secure, biometric-based authentication for browser services. By using PKI encryption and storing credentials on devices, it eliminates cloud-related risks, providing cost-effective password management for users needing enhanced online security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:25 IST
Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the InnaITKey Password Manager – Soft Token, a state-of-the-art mobile application providing users with unparalleled security and convenience.

This advanced solution utilizes smartphone biometrics and military-grade PKI encryption to offer robust authentication for various online services, from emails to banking. Notably, unlike common password managers, it stores credentials directly on the user's smartphone, minimizing cloud-related risks.

'With growing concerns about cyber threats, our InnaITKey Soft Token Password Manager offers a secure, user-friendly alternative, ensuring peace of mind,' stated Mathew Chacko, CEO of Precision Group. The manager is now available at www.innaitkey.com, with promotional free trial offers accessible using code PRL3MFRN24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

