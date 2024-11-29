Retailers Unveil Exclusive Black Friday Deals Amid Shopping Craze

U.S. and European retailers have rolled out exclusive deals and hefty discounts for Black Friday shoppers, capitalizing on the post-Thanksgiving frenzy. Notable offerings include Taylor Swift's $39.99 Eras Tour book, sold exclusively at Target, and discounted electronics and apparel at major retail outlets.

Shoppers lined up early outside Target stores, eager to purchase limited Taylor Swift merchandise. Retailers, including Walmart and others, slashed prices on popular items amid inflation-fueled cautious spending, promoting spontaneous purchases as shoppers seek better deals.

While Black Friday traditionally draws crowds for 'doorbuster' offers, the shift towards online shopping continues. Brick-and-mortar stores aim to attract customers with innovative products and engaging experiences, despite the compressed shopping period leading to Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)