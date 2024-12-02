Left Menu

Cyber Monday Blitz: Retailers Boost Sales with AI and Discounts

Retailers are leveraging deep discounts and AI technology to boost holiday sales during Cyber Monday. With muted in-store spending, big names like Walmart and Amazon are utilizing chatbots to improve customer experience and drive sales, anticipating a record online spending of $13.2 billion.

Following tepid in-store sales on Black Friday, U.S. retailers are aggressively using Cyber Monday to entice cautious shoppers with steep discounts on online platforms. These promotions include significant price cuts on a range of products from electronics to clothing.

Major retailers like Walmart and Amazon have employed AI-driven chatbots to enhance online customer interactions. By leveraging these tools, they aim to guide consumers toward purchasing while protecting their profit margins amidst rising operational costs.

According to projections, U.S. online spending on Cyber Monday is set to reach $13.2 billion. Retailers utilizing generative AI tools for customer service have recorded a 9% higher purchase rate, marking a significant shift in consumer behavior.

