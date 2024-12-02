Bridging the Gap: India's Quest for Space Data Self-Reliance

During the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka laid bare the challenges India faces in fulfilling its space data requirements. Despite a wealth of information generated by ISRO, Goenka admits it is insufficient to meet the diverse and comprehensive needs of the nation.

India remains largely dependent on foreign providers for high-resolution data, which Goenka argues is a significant barrier to becoming a truly self-reliant and developed nation by 2047. He expressed the urgency for India to bolster its geospatial industry to bridge these gaps effectively.

He advocated for a robust framework to ensure India produces its strategic data domestically, thus reducing its reliance on external sources, while acknowledging that governmental support will be crucial to achieving this vision.

