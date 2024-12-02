Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: India's Quest for Space Data Self-Reliance

IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka highlights India's dependence on foreign space data and underscores the need for domestic solutions. Addressing the GeoSmart India 2024 conference, he stresses self-reliance in data production to achieve visions of a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad/Newdelhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the GeoSmart India 2024 conference in Hyderabad, IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka laid bare the challenges India faces in fulfilling its space data requirements. Despite a wealth of information generated by ISRO, Goenka admits it is insufficient to meet the diverse and comprehensive needs of the nation.

India remains largely dependent on foreign providers for high-resolution data, which Goenka argues is a significant barrier to becoming a truly self-reliant and developed nation by 2047. He expressed the urgency for India to bolster its geospatial industry to bridge these gaps effectively.

He advocated for a robust framework to ensure India produces its strategic data domestically, thus reducing its reliance on external sources, while acknowledging that governmental support will be crucial to achieving this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

