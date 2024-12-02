Cyber Monday: The E-Commerce Supercharge

After a subdued Black Friday, U.S. retailers are aggressively promoting steep online discounts to entice holiday shoppers. Leveraging websites and apps, they aim to lure cautious consumers with deals on cosmetics, electronics, and other merchandise.

Experts report deeper discounts this year, with shoppers strategically waiting for promotional periods. Target, for example, offers significant price cuts on numerous items during an extended Cyber Monday sale. Despite some growth in brick-and-mortar sales, data suggests an inconsistent holiday season.

Retailers like Walmart and Amazon use advanced AI tools to enhance the online shopping experience. Amazon's chatbot Rufus assists consumers in finding genuine deals, boosting conversion rates. Online Cyber Monday spending could hit $13.2 billion, fueled by AI-driven interactions and 'buy now, pay later' services.

(With inputs from agencies.)